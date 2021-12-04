Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at his peerless best during Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal.

When the scores were hanging in the balance at 1-1 on Thursday night, Ronaldo decided to move into another gear by notching the 800th and 801st goals of his remarkable career.

The Real Madrid legend swept home a ruthless bottom-corner finish and cooly converted a penalty either side of a Martin Odegaard strike to ensure that the Red Devils took all three points.

Ronaldo vs Arsenal

It was an emphatic way to bring the curtain down on Michael Carrick's time as caretaker manager as United prepare to get the Ralf Rangnick era underway against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

However, despite Ronaldo enjoying such a stupendous display against the Gunners, there have been concerns that things might not be so rosy when Rangnick is in the Old Trafford dugout.

That's because many have opined that the German's brand of pressing football is incongruous with the more relaxed style of defending from the front that we've seen from Ronaldo in his thirties.

Only time will tell whether Rangnick and Ronaldo prove to be on different wavelengths, but we dare suggest that United's interim boss will have loved one moment from the Arsenal game in particular.

Ronaldo's epic sprint

That's because Ronaldo showed that he's certainly got it in his locker to produce the sort of lung-busting efforts that Rangnick loves when United went on the counterattack in the final minutes.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be seen busting a gut to get from one end of the pitch to the other in the hope of scoring a hat-trick, though ultimately didn't even receive the ball.

In a way, though, that's by the by because it was a spectacular show of athleticism that proves for the umpteenth time that Ronaldo is the ultimate footballing machine despite being 36 years old.

Clearer footage of Ronaldo's sprint

And although the original replays to hit social media gave a nice view of Ronaldo's leg-pumping sprint, reemerging footage of the original broadcast shows his epic effort in even finer clarity.

Besides, we dare say that there's no better way to enjoy Ronaldo dashing from one penalty area to another than with a wide angle of the camera's glare essentially sweeping with his powerful strides.

The moral of the story is that it's a great way to relive Ronaldo proving that he's ageing like a fine wine, so be sure to check out the United star's sprint in all its glory down below:

Now wouldn't you look at that. What a trooper.

Ronaldo's fight for the team

You just know that Rangnick will have been rubbing his hands together having seen Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes barrelling down the pitch as though their lives depended on it.

Admittedly, you have to wonder whether Ronaldo would have put in quite as much effort if it was a defensive scenario in the 3rd minute, but there's no denying that it was a clear show of willing.

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

And while even someone as superhuman as Ronaldo can't be pressing every 10 seconds at his age, let's not pretend as though he's merely going to be milling about the back-line aimlessly.

After all, with the broadcast footage showing Ronaldo's sprint in all its glory, Rangnick can sleep easy knowing that his star player will go to war for him whenever it's the right time to strike.

At least, that's the theory...

News Now - Sport News