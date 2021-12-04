Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was a huge night for WWE on Friday Night SmackDown, with Brock Lesnar making his return to WWE TV.

Brock Lesnar demanded that Sami Zayn challenge Roman Reigns immediately

Fresh off his suspension, Brock Lesnar returned to SmackDown with his sights set firmly on Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

When Sami Zayn interrupted, however, to express how much of a fan he was of The Beast, Lesnar did not appreciate it, reacted harshly and demanded to know who Zayn thought he was with his disruption.

In response, Zayn explained he was next in line for a title opportunity after winning the Black Friday Battle Royal last week.

When Sami said he was going to beat Roman at WWE Day 1 and then give Brock a title opportunity, Lesnar instead looked to convince him to challenger Roman that very night on SmackDown.

Sami attempted to talk his way out of it, but Brock turned on the intimidation until Zayn finally agreed. Changing is attitude on a dime, Lesnar enthusiastically promised to still by Zayn's side and "have [Sami's] back."

At Sami's side, Lesnar made sure that WWE Official Sonya Deville made the match and that he would get to face the winner of the Universal Championship Match at another title match at WWE Day 1.

Sasha Banks def. Shayna Baszler

One week after Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya, The Boss took on Baszler one-on-one.

When The Queen of Spades attempted to hit a Gut Wrench in the height of the hard-fought matchup, The Boss had enough presence of mind to roll through and pick up the quick pin fall over her dangerous adversary.

Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy silenced “Happy Talk”

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss decided to have some laughs at the expense of Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy over their misfortunes last Friday during the latest episode of “Happy Talk.”

In response, The Scottish Warrior interrupted with Angela in his hand. When Corbin sent Madcap after him, only to see his cohort stop dead in his tracks when McIntyre raised his sword.

Meanwhile, in the ring, Hardy emerged from out of nowhere and hit Happy Corbin with a Twist of Fate. When Moss returned to get retribution on The Charismatic Enigma, Hardy hit him with Twist of Fate as well before McIntyre finished him off with a Claymore Kick.

Los Lotharios def. Viking Raiders

SmackDown’s hottest new tag team Los Lotharios looked to continue their hot streak and take out The Viking Raiders. During the match, Rick Boogs appeared on the commentary table and began to play his guitar with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Unfortunately, this distraction backfired and The Viking Raider lost the match with a quick pin.

After the contest, Erik and Ivar took issue with the The King of Style and his Head Banging Harold. In response, Boogs played The Viking Raider's entrance music as a peace offering.

Kofi Kingston returned, King Woods def. Jey Uso by Disqualification

Kofi Kingston made a surprise return from the injury he suffered at the hands of The Bloodline to be at ringside and help King Woods even the odds with the SmackDown Tag Team Champions during the bold monarch 's singles match against Jey Uso.

When Woods began to climb to the top rope in the final second of the contest, Jimmy Uso suddenly grabbed his leg and pulled him off with great force.

This not only brought a swift end of the match by disqualification, but lit the fuse for King Woods and "The Hand of the King" to unleash an explosive post-match attack of retribution on the titleholders.

Toni Storm hit Charlotte Flair with a pie to the face

One week after hitting Toni Storm with two pies to the face, The Queen emerged to mock her would-be challenger and made it clear that Toni would never clean off the stink of humiliation that she had suffered.

She then once again refused to battle her for the SmackDown Women’s Title. When she left the ring, however, Storm surprised her and hit the outspoken titleholder with pie in the face!

Sheamus def. Cesaro

Sheamus went one-on-one with his former tag team partner Cesaro one week after The Swiss Superman defeated The Celtic Warrior’s protégé Ridge Holland.

Prior to the match, Sheamus told his Ridge to “stay in the back” and watch how it’s done. at the end of the explosive match between the former members of The Bar tag team, it was Sheamus who emerged victorious with the Brogue Kick.

Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn to retain Universal Title

Prior to his title match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Zayn took the mic to tell Brock Lesnar how he was going to win the Universal Title and then have the honor of facing The Beast at WWE Day 1.

Before he could finish his statement, however, Lesnar suddenly scooped up Zayn and sent him to Suplex City before hitting two earth-shattering F5s. He then stood the devastated Zayn up and propped him up using the ropes and completely pucked Roman Reigns in the process.

As a result, moments after the bell rang in the subsequent Universal Title Match, The Head of the Table immediately hit his completely war torn challenger with a Spear before making Zayn tap-out to the Guillotine.

It will be Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 for the Universal Title!

You can watch Friday Night SmackDown live every week here in the UK on BT Sport.

