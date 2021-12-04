Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has become just the third player in history to claim all 10 wickets in a single innings of Test cricket.

The feat had not been achieved in over 20 years before Patel struck perfection against India in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The innings was so impressive that even the Indian dressing room applauded the spinner off the wicket once the final batsman had been dismissed.

Patel achieved the feat by adding six wickets to the four that he took on Friday to finish with a score of 10-119.

The 10-wicket haul included three out LBW, five out caught and two clean bowled.

The last time a bowler took 10 wickets in a Test innings was in October 1996, where Anil Kumble took 10 for 74 for India against Pakistan in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Kumble tweeted: "Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a Test match. #INDvzNZ."

The only other time that this feat has been accomplished was back in July 1956, where England’s Jim Laker took 10-53 against Australia at Old Trafford.

Australian T20 and ODI captain Aaron Finch tweeted: "That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel….what a phenomenal performance."

Patel, who was a former left-arm seam bowler, was born in India in 1998 and emigrated from Mumbai to New Zealand when he was just eight years old.

He debuted for New Zealand in October 2018, but made his Test debut the following month, taking five wickets in the second innings of a four-run win over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. He was named the ‘Man of the Match’.

Following impressive performances, he was awarded a central contract from New Zealand Cricket in May 2020.

The 33-year-old achieved the feat in the city he was born in and told The Times of India: "It is emotional. I was thinking about how many times I had left that airport, but this time I am representing New Zealand… When I got off at the airport, I had a lot of flashbacks about leaving Mumbai for the first time and coming back for the first time."

