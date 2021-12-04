Cyberpunk 2077 With NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 and Mods is Near Flawless

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had its flaws since the initial release back in December 2020, but what does the game look like at maximum PC settings and mods? Unbelievable.

A new video has been released showing the game running with the best CPU and GPU hardware available, with ray tracing and DLSS enabled.

What makes the visuals even more impressive in the video is the use of the unreleased DLSS 2.3 update, which takes the game to completely different heights of graphical greatness.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone from being one of the biggest botched releases in AAA gaming history to the perennial comeback kid, and there's even more expected to be added by CD Projekt Red in the next year.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Next Gen Update: Release Date, Free, Leaks, News and Everything You Need to Know

Cyberpunk 2077 Best PC Settings

YouTube account Digital Dreams released the video showing what the game is truly capable of with the top graphical settings, over 50 mods and the as of yet unreleased DLSS 2.3.

Check out how unbelievable the game looks via the footage below:

For context, the equipment used for the video is as follows:

Internal

Mainboard: Asus Prime x470-Pro

CPU: Ryzen 9 3900x 4,5Ghz

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32Gb

GPU: ASUS TUF RTX 3090

M2 SSD: Samsung evo 970 evo

SSD: Crucial mx500 2TB

HDD: Seagate Barracuda 14TB

AIO WC: Corsair Hydro H100x

PSU: Be Quiet Straight power

Fans: NB eloop b12-p

External Hardware/Accessories

Keyboard: Steelseries Apex Pro

Mouse: Logitech G502

Headset: Sennheiser Game Zero

Monitor 1: Samsung C32JG52

Monitor 2: Dell S3221QS

Controller 1: Xbox Elite

Controller 2: J.D. Fenix

Chair: Noblechairs Epic

Whilst PC gamers are technically already to get this level of graphical quality (although at a massive cost) console gamers on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will have to wait until Q1 2022 when CDPR has promised to release the Next Gen version of the game.

The company recently explained why they're taking their time to release the Next-Gen version, aware that they need to get this 'soft relaunch' of the game as perfect as possible to not anger the consumer base the same way they did in 2020.

The company's President said regarding the Next-Gen release: "With Cyberpunk 2077, we're currently at the test stage, so we have to be sure that what we are releasing is in a very, very good shape and this requires substantial effort since the next-generation version includes graphical updates exploiting the potential of the new consoles along with a set of system-level improvements.

"I'm talking about systems that are general to the game, not a revolution, but still, they can interact with other systems so we have to be sure that there is no regression whatsoever and mostly for this, we need some extra time for testing."

Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News