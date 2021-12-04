Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman appears to have lost a lot of weight.

‘The Monster Among Men’ looks very different to his WWE days, which came to an end when he was released from the company on June 2 due to budget cuts.

Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, shared a photo of his new physique to his Instagram with the caption: "It’s time to go to work!!!!!! #YouveBeenWarned."

Strowman, who is a former strongman competitor, struggled with his weight during his time with WWE, but he appears to be using his off time to become leaner. The company last billed his weight at 385lb, but this would now be an overstatement.

Don't get us wrong, Strowman is still ripped, due to his hard work away from the ring, however, he looks a hell of a lot leaner now than he did beforehand.

Below you can see a before and after shot of Braun, and it's simple mesmerising.

Truly outstanding work from Braun as he prepares for his future away from WWE.

The 90-day non-compete clause, which is included in all WWE contracts, on Strowman’s has already ended. This means that he is free to perform anywhere he wants, but there are no solid rumours as of writing this article.

Strowman could move to AEW, joining an array of fellow former WWE Superstars to debut in the promotion, including CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. Another former WWE Superstar Mark Henry is a talent scout for Tony Khan’s promotion and he stated that he was interested in Strowman shortly after the non-compete clause ended, but no further news has surfaced suggesting that he is close to becoming ‘All Elite’.

Strowman was a member of The Wyatt Family during his early run on WWE’s main roster. Bray Wyatt is now also free to perform where he wants, and a potential reunion could be on the cards. However, Wyatt was recently spotted acting in a Hollywood feature film, suggesting that he may be trying to follow fellow former WWE Superstars such as The Rock and Batista into a successful acting career.

Strowman also recently reunited with another former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan at a fan convention. He captioned a photo of the duo together: "Family!!!"

Strowman had a successful run in WWE, winning the Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He was also a former Intercontinental Champion and a two-time Raw Tag Team Champion, once with Seth Rollins and the other with Nicholas, who was just 10 years old when they won the titles against The Bar at WrestleMania 34.

He won The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. He won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in 2018, cashing in the contract on Roman Reigns for a Hell in a Cell match. The match ended in a no-contest after interference from Brock Lesnar.

