Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Games, Switch Consoles, Accessories and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nintendo is one of the best gaming companies when it comes to holiday gifts, and we've put together a guide for the 2021 Holidays!

There's always been a plethora of console, games and accessories offers from the company that make fantastic Christmas presents, and this year is no different.

Whether you're looking for gifts for someone else or you're wanting to treat yourself during your holiday downtime this year, we've got you covered with some of the best ideas for Nintendo fans!

Nintendo has released their own Holiday guide for 2021, and we've collated this with some of our own choices for the best gifts for Nintendo fans this Christmas:

Games

Mario Party Superstars

Calling all superstars! Get ready to PAR-TAY with five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and 100 minigames from across the series in Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch!

The action takes place on five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games.

Amazon: was £49.99 now £39.85 with Prime Delivery

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Experience a nostalgic story reborn in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch! Set off on a mystery-filled adventure through the Sinnoh region, as you catch Pokémon, battle against the region’s strongest Pokémon Trainers and uncover the truth behind Team Galactic’s nefarious plans!

Game: Shining Pearl available for £49.99

Metroid Dread

On a remote alien planet, a mechanical menace awaits that will push even the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter to her limit. Join Samus Aran on her deadliest 2D adventure yet in Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch.

Amazon: Was £49.99 now £36.99

Consoles

As well as some of the best games available on the market, Nintendo also have some Holiday offers for the Switch console, here's the best that we've found:

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) Mario Mega Pack

This console pack includes:

Nintendo Switch console with Neon Blue / Neon Red Joy-Con Controllers

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel - Mario

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel - Luigi

Nintendo Switch Analogue Stick Caps - Super Mario (*additional Joy-Con Controllers not included with analogue caps)

Nintendo Switch Hard Pouch - Deluxe Elite Edition.

Store Nintendo: Available for £359.99

Nintendo Switch Neon, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 Month Nintendo Online Membership Bundle

This console pack contains:

Nintendo Switch Console

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Smyths Toys: Now only £259.99

Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Nintendo News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News