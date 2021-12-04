FIFA 22 Ibrahim Sangaré POTM SBC: Is it Worth Completing? Cost and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Ibrahim Sangaré POTM SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how do you complete the tasks to get hold of the Player of the Month card?

The 84-rated CDM was recently added to the game as a POTM due to his accomplishments on the pitch, and he is being celebrated here with a fantastic defensively-minded card.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ibrahim Sangaré POTM SBC, including how many coins it will take to complete.

How to Complete the Ibrahim Sangaré POTM SBC

Here are the requirements to complete the Ibrahim Sangaré POTM SBC in FIFA 22:

# of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Description: Earn the Eredivisie Player of the Month for November, Ibrahim Sangaré

For context, here are the stats for the card that you receive as a reward:

Overall: 84

84 Pace 75

Shooting 73

Passing 78

Dribbling 77

Defensive 86

Physical 91

FIFA 22 Ibrahim Sangaré POTM SBC Cost

Players will be looking at around 10,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a pretty tiny amount for the PSV player card.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be even easier to complete.

Is it Worth Completing?

If you're playing Ultimate Team with an Eredivisie side then this SBC is ABSOLUTELY worth completing.

The CDM card is a fantastic card for any Dutch league-based team, and users on FUTBIN have given the 84 overall rated card an approval rating of 79% on the site.

Users are also saying that the card is better than the Rulebreakers version of Sangaré, which was released into the FIFA Ultimate Team system earlier this year.

If you aren't running with an Eredivisie side in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team then it's a slightly different prospect, as the Ivory Coast card will struggle to get chemistry with cards outside of the Eredivisie.

Even so, it's 10,000 coins, so why not give it a punt and get a great CDM?

