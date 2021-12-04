Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amir Khan once had an absolutely brutal prank played on him by his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

Khan, a former light welterweight world champion and Olympic silver medallist, was left fuming after he thought that he had lost £2 million due to his wife’s seemingly costly error.

The prank was caught on camera and uploaded to YouTube by Makhdoom, where it has accumulated over half a million views.

Amir had asked Faryal to transfer seven million dollars into pounds before Brexit in the hope that the pound would appreciate.

Faryal was told to liaise with Sam, who works for Amir, and that's when the prank begins.

Faryal owed Sam £20, but she told Amir that she had accidentally entered a few more zeros and sent him two million pounds by mistake. She then told Amir that Sam was no longer returning her calls.

Khan then raged at his beloved wife.

"What the f*** do you do all day? From £20 to £2million you dumb f***. What is wrong with you Faryal? What the f***’s wrong with your head?’

Khan then became more a bit more practical.

"How do we get him to send it back? Legally, that’s it. We can’t chase him back for that money."

Faryal called Sam, who informed Amir that he could only transfer £10,000 a day due to issues with his bank account, to which Khan responded: "I’ll be dead by then!"

After a painful 10 minutes for Khan, Faryal exclaimed: "By the way we pranked you… do you really think I’m going to transfer two million?"

She also informed him of the two cameras that had captured the entire thing.

Khan married Makhdoom in New York City in 2013, before they had a second ceremony in Khan’s hometown of Bolton, which included over 4,000 guests. The pair briefly split in August 2017, but were back together by the end of the year. They have two daughters together.

Khan is set to return to the ring for the first time in over two years when he faces Kell Brook at Manchester Arena on February 19.

The long-term rivals will finally clash at the AO Arena, which is expected to sell out. Khan currently has a record of 34-5, whilst Brook’s is 39-3.

