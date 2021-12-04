AEW: Tony Khan gives his pick as AEW "Rookie Of The Year"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed who he believes is AEW's "Rookie Of The Year" and it isn't a surprise at all who his pick is.

In the Interview, Tony Khan discusses the success of the current TBS Title tournament with the tournament most likely taking it up to the highly anticipated move of AEW Dynamite from TNT to the TBS network and the tournament has been nothing short of a success.

The women who took part in this tournament put on a hard-hitting captivating display consistently throughout each bracket of the tournament which has not only caught the attention of the fans but also Tony Khan as it has influenced his pick for who he thinks deserves to be crowned as AEW "Rookie Of The Year".

This individual is none other than Jade Cargill. Since stepping into AEW, Cargill has been unstoppable and simply unbeatable. Racking up an unprecedented record of 20 wins and 0 losses with most of the matches lasting less than five minutes.

Cargill is one of the most dominant women in the AEW women's division.

Tony Khan stated that "She is one of the favorites to win the TBS Title"

You can't argue with this and the AEW fans are getting behind Cargill due to her captivating in-ring ability and the aura of her winning streak and the curiosity of just how long it will last. However, she does have her hands full in the semi-finals when she goes one-on-one with Thunder Rosa. These two rivals are ready to tear the roof off and steal the show.

However, will Cargill's dominance be too much and prove that even though she is seen as "Rookie Of The Year" by the boss. An inaugural TBS Title crowning could cement her name as Wrestler of the Year especially as her undefeated streak will stay intact and there is not an undefeated streak in AEW that currently matches the calibre of Jade's

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

News Now - Sport News