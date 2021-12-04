Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United will step into a brave new era this weekend as Ralf Rangnick prepares to take charge of his first game as interim manager.

The German tinker-man was in the stands for United's much-needed victory over Arsenal in the week as Michael Carrick bowed out with three incredibly valuable points.

The club moved swiftly to secure a deal with Rangnick after embattled club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally shown the door following a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Watford.

That Watford result was just the latest ins a long- winding run of miserable results as United's season seemed to lurch from one disaster to another.

However, the is renewed optimism at the club with the arrival of Rangnick, the man known as the 'godfather of the gegenpress'.

His CV is littered with bargain-to-superstar buys that prove the man has one hell of an eye for an undiscovered gem.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland and Joshua Kimmich have all passed through systems built by Rangnick and now play in some of the best teams in the world.

There are, however, some doubts about how one Cristiano Ronaldo will fit into his rock-n-roll, high pressing system.

It's a well known fact that Ronaldo, while a supreme football in almost every area, isn't fantastic when it comes to executing a relentless press - the kind of which sets Rangnick's heart a flutter.

Many are concerned that a battle of the egos is in the offing as Rangnick looks to implement his new ideas, with Ronaldo, a superstar to end all superstars, looking to maintain what has been working for him.

That might not be a worry just yet though, with reports suggesting that Ronaldo is going to be unavailable for Rangnick's first tie after injuring himself in the Arsenal victory.

How did he do it you ask? Well, per a report in The Sun, he may have gone just a little bit too hard in his famous 'SIUU' celebration.

Ronaldo was once again at the epicentre of everything good about United against the Gunners and it was his double that lead the charge to victory.

Sadly, it seems that he got caught up in the moment after one strike, and extended himself a little beyond what his body could take, although his lung-busting run in a last-minute counter attack can't have helped.

That means that Rangnick will have to do without Ronaldo when he takes to the sidelines when United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford tomorrow.

