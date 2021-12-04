Tony Nese: Former WWE star officially signs with AEW

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tony Nese has made a few appearances as of late on AEW but before potentially the biggest match of his career it was announced that "The Premier Athlete" was officially ALL ELITE.

Last night's edition of AEW Rampage saw the televised in-ring debut of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. In WWE Nese held the Cruiserweight title for an impressive 77 days showing he is no stranger to winning gold.

However, before the biggest match of his career against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship, it was announced on Twitter by Tony Khan that Nese was officially ALL ELITE.

Nese in his championship bout with Guevara, showcased why he is one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling.

There were numerous moments throughout the match that saw multiple near falls where Nese almost got the better of Guevara. A memorable highlight was a pin-point 450 splash that left Guevara motionless.

Unfortunately, Nese came up short losing the bout to Guevara courtesy of the GTH. However, from what we saw in Nese's first televised AEW match there is heaps of potential proving why he is "The Premier Athlete".

Which direction will AEW put Tony Nese in next?. Many potential dream matches can become a reality as the AEW roster continues to become stacked with potential main event talent regularly.

