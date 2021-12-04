Watford vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford face Manchester City in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick off.

The two sides are having very different seasons as Pep Guardiola’s Man City are battling for first place while Claudio Ranieri’s Watford are in a relegation battle.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.

With the two sides having a lot of attacking talent, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.

Here is all you need to know about Watford vs Man City:

Date

Watford take on Man City on Saturday 4th December 2021 at Vicarage Road. The match will start at 5:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Watford vs City will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will start from 5pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Prediction

These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.

With Guardiola’s side on form at the moment and fresh off of their 2-1 victory against Aston Villa, we see them easily being able to pick up the three points against Watford.

Prediction: Watford 0-4 Man City

Odds

The betting markets have Man City as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Watford to win: 14/1

Draw: 13/2

Man City to win: 1/7

Team News

Watford are without eight players including Ben Foster and Ismaila Sarr and these are crucial players for the club

Meanwhile, City have seven players injured, but Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones could make the game as they are currently being assessed.

City will be boosted by the return of Aymeric Laporte who is available for selection following suspension.

Watford predicted XI: Bachmann; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka, Sissoko, Tufan; Hernandez, Pedro, King

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Foden; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Head to Head

Watford supporters will not like to see the head to head stats in the Premier League as they have met 12 times in England’s top flight. Watford have not won once, while there have been two draws, and City have won 10 times.

Last Five Meetings:

2nd January 2018: Manchester City 3-1 Watford

4th December 2018: Watford 1-2 Manchester City

9th March 2019: Manchester City 3-1 Watford

21st September 2019: Manchester City 8-0 Watford

21st July 2020: Watford 0-4 Manchester City

