Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley this Sunday.

The tournament’s final stages are being held this year after they were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gunners beat Brighton 3-0 in the semi-final last month, whileChelsea thrashed Manchester City 4-0.

Ahead of the head-to-head between the two London rivals and WSL heavyweights, GiveMeSport Women picks out the key players on show.

Beth Mead – Arsenal

Beth Mead is magic, with Wembley a stage fit for a player who has gone from strength to strength for club and country this season.

Key to Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal revolution - with four goals and four assists in the WSL so far - Mead has also had time to star on international duty.

Last time at Wembley, the Arsenal attacker came off the bench to hit a 14 minute hat-trick as England eventually ran out 4-0 winners against Northern Ireland in November.

At the Emirates, when Cheslea and Arsenal last met, Mead netted a brace, and was comfortably the best player on the park.

Make no mistake, she will be vital to Eidevall’s set-up once more as Arsenal look to break quickly, and effectively, on Sunday.

'Kerrby' - Chelsea

Combined, Chelsea’s deadly duo have hit 15 goals in just eight WSL matches. The pair also have eight assists between them.

Such a formidable partnership means that Arsenal’s defence, without the injured Leah Williamson, will have to be at their very best to keep the Chelsea strikers out.

Key to the duo of Kerr and Kirby is an understanding that unfolds effortlessly on the pitch.

Just ask Birmingham, whose 5-0 thrashing at the hands of the Blues saw a Kirby hat-trick and brace from Kerr.

The quick combinations between the two, coupled with their natural ability in front of goal, means that it is highly unlikely ‘Kerrby’ won’t have a say on Sunday.

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal

This player is class personified.

Miedema already has six league goals this season, including a vital late equaliser to stop Tottenham taking all three points in the North London Derby.

Key to Chelsea's game plan will be stopping the Dutch striker, with Millie Bright no doubt central to Emma Hayes’ attempts to combat her aerial presence.

Miedema has impressed in Europe too, finding the net against HB Køge and hitting a hat-trick against Slavia Praha in qualifying.

Wembley is a different stage though, but one Miedema deserves, and will no doubt be comfortable with.

If you asked 100 people to predict a scorer on Sunday, most would land on the Dutch superstar.

Ann-Katrin Berger - Chelsea

Whilst Chelsea may not want her to be busy, they will be safe in knowledge they have a talented keeper between the sticks.

Berger may not have been the busiest, as Chelsea have kept nine clean sheets in all competitions.

But, despite her mistake for the Wolfsburg equaliser, she made a string of vital saves as Chelsea took a point from the German giants and then beat Juventus.

Berger will need to be at her best against Arsenal, and, if the game is evenly-contested and can't be settled before spot-kicks, she could become the Chelsea hero.

Jordan Nobbs - Arsenal

Buoyed on by a recall to the England squad in the last international window, Nobbs will be key if Arsenal are to lift the trophy for the first time since they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the 2016 FA Cup Final.

Nobbs is at the heart of the Arsenal midfield. She controls the game, and her battle against the Chelsea midfield could decide the contest.

Alongside Kim Little, who has six WSL goals already, and Frida Maanum, who has starred since signing in the summer, Arsenal have created a midfield capable of playing almost any side off the park.

Whilst Chelsea are one of their biggest tests, Arsenal will draw confidence from their impressive 3-2 win over the Blues in their WSL opener in September.

Erin Cuthbert - Chelsea

Chelsea wing-back Cuthbert has a knack for scoring goals in big games.

Against Juventus, she cut inside and found the net to open the scoring with style as Chelsea went on to win 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium.

She had also scored her only league goal this year at the Emirates.

Perhaps, the biggest role for the Scottish wing-back will be her match-up against Mead on Sunday.

Sure enough, Cuthbert has all the qualities to keep her opponent quiet, and the battle down the Arsenal left will be one of the final’s most captivating.

Still, don't be surprised if Cuthbert ventures forward throughout, and again finds herself on the scoresheet right when it matters.

