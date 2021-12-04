FIFA 22 Sébastien Haller TOTGS SBC: Is it Worth Completing? Cost and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sébastien Haller TOTGS SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how do you complete the tasks to get hold of the Ajax player card?

The 88-rated ST looks like a formidable card for players who are running with an Eredivisie squad as their main in FUT 22.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sébastien Haller TOTGS SBC, including how many coins it will take to complete.

How to Complete the Sébastien Haller TOTGS SBC

Here are the requirements to complete the Sébastien Haller TOTGS SBC in FIFA 22:

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

For context, here are the stats for the card that you receive as a reward:

Overall: 88

88 Pace 85

Shooting 88

Passing 72

Dribbling 84

Defensive 55

Physical 89

Description: Earn a UCL Team of The Group Stage Sébastien Haller celebrating his outstanding performance in the UCL group stages

FIFA 22 Sébastien Haller TOTGS SBC Cost

Players will be looking at around 60,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a pretty decent amount for the Ajax player.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be even easier to complete.

Is it Worth Completing?

If you're playing Ultimate Team with an Eredivisie side then this SBC is ABSOLUTELY worth completing.

Haller is a fantastic player to stick up top for your FUT Dutch league-based side, as the quick and almost more importantly powerful card will sit at the top of your 11 and could probably dominate even in a 4-3-3 with some pacey wingers.

If you aren't running with an Eredivisie side in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team then it's a slightly different prospect, as the Ivory Coast card will struggle to get chemistry with cards outside of the Eredivisie.

