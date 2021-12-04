When is the Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Being Released?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The vanilla version of Cyberpunk 2077 is in the midst of making a massive turnaround in terms of public perception, but when is the VR mod going to be released?

Renowned modder Luke Ross has been working on a Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod for some time, and it appears as though we will be seeing it released to the player base shortly.

Ross recently explained to PC Gamer why he decided to work on the CDPR game and create a VR immersive version.

He said: "One major bonus about CP2077 is that it's already played in first person, which is very good for VR immersiveness, unlike for example the Mafia Trilogy where I had to implement my own 'fake-first-person' camera.

"Now that my modding framework is approaching some level of maturity, I can probably release one game per month (on average). Of course, that depends on the specific challenges that each game poses, and there's always a possibility that a certain game turns out not to be moddable at all due to some unforeseen issues."

Here's everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 VR Mod, including when the release date is expected to be.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Next Gen Update: Release Date, Free, Leaks, News and Everything You Need to Know

When Will Cyberpunk 2077 Come Out?

Ross also confirmed in the same interview that the VR mod will likely be arriving at some point in early 2022, possibly in January.

He said: "If nothing goes wrong, I'd say it should come out in January."

It's interesting that the VR mod for the game may be coming out ahead of the next big Patch for the game, which is expected to be 1.5 and arrive in Q1 alongside the Next-Gen version of the game.

Hopefully, the 1.5 Patch won't cause too many issues with the VR mod from Ross that will be making its way to players ahead of the CDPR release, but that remains to be seen.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a ton of issues since the initial release of the game in December 2020, and CDPR is hoping that they can iron out some of the major final problems ahead of the 'soft relaunch' of the game when the Next-Gen Upgrade is made available in 2022.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Update: Release Date, Roadmap, Patch Notes and Everything We Know So Far

Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News