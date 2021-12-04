Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace go head to head in Premier League action this weekend and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of the Red Devils for the first time, with the interim manager welcoming the Eagles to Old Trafford following their 3-2 win over Arsenal.

United’s new interim manager will look to start his tenure with a win against a Palace side that have had a fair start to the season with Patrick Viera.

Here is everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Crystal Palace:

Date

Man United vs Crystal Palace takes place on Sunday 5th December 2021 at Old Trafford and the game will kick off at 2pm UK time.

How To Watch

Unfortunately, this game will not be available to watch in the United Kingdom. There will however be highlights of the game on MOTD2 on Sunday night.

There will also be live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live of the game.

Live Stream

As noted, fans in the UK will not be able to view the game live on Sky Sports or BT Sport.

Fans outside of the UK will be able to listen or watch the game via the following methods:

United States: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com Canada: DAZN

DAZN India: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1 Australia: Optus Sport

Team News

United will be without Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic due to injury. Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw also remain doubts for the game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was not present in the win against Arsenal, but he may well be back to face his former club.

Manchester United Expected XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Joachim Andersen is still out for Palace due to a hamstring problem. James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson also remain out due to injury and Joel Ward is suspended, so James Tomkins may be starting the game at right-back for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace Expected XI: Guaita; Tomkins, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Prediction

It's going to be a test for United, with Palace having gotten a major result against Manchester City earlier in the season. Having said that, the United players will likely be looking to impress the new interim manager, so I see them eeking out the win here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2 - 1 Crystal Palace

Odds



Manchester United 4/7

Draw 16/5

Crystal Palace 9/2

Head To Head

Here are the results from the last five meetings between the two teams:

March 3, 2021 Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Manchester United September 19, 2020 Premier League : Manchester United 1 - 3 Crystal Palace

: Manchester United 1 - 3 Crystal Palace July 16, 2020 Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Manchester United August 24, 2019 Premier League: Manchester United 1 - 2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 1 - 2 Crystal Palace February 27, 2019 Premier League: Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Manchester United

