Aston Villa vs Leicester City Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Aston Villa and Leicester City go head to head in Premier League action this weekend and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

Steven Gerrard and Villa will host the Liverpool great's former manager Brendan Rodgers and his City side that are looking to push higher up the table.

Gerrard has had a very impressive start to life as a Premier League manager, with his first loss coming in mid-week against Manchester City 2-1.

Here is everything you need to know about Aston Villa vs Leicester City:

Date

Aston Villa vs Leicester City takes place on Sunday 5th December 2021 at Villa Park and the game will kick off at 4:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Aston Villa vs Leicester City will be available to watch on Sky Sports. The subscription service is available as part of a Sky TV package or can be purchased on a monthly rolling contract on NOW TV.

It's worth noting that Sky Sports Mobile is also available, meaning that fans can watch a whole months' worth of Sport on their mobile device for less than £10.

Live Stream

As noted, fans in the UK will be able to view the game live on Sky Sports.

Fans outside of the UK will be able to listen or watch the game via the following methods:

United States: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

Canada: DAZN

India: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Australia: Optus Sport

Team News

Leon Bailey hobbled off against Manchester City and he will be out for a few weeks. A decision is also being made on Danny Ings ahead of the game, with the player almost ready to return.

Aston Villa Expected XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, Luiz; Buendia, McGinn, Young; Watkins

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and long-term absentee Wesley Fofana remain out of Leicester's squad. Youri Tielemans (calf) and James Justin are back in training but will probably not be ready for Sunday's game.

Leicester City Expected XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Prediction

This intriguing meeting between Rodgers and Gerrard could be a cagey affair, and I expect that the game will be a low-score draw.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1 - 1 Leicester City

Odds

Aston Villa 11/8

Draw 12/5

Leicester City 2/1

Head To Head

Here are the results from the last five meetings between the two teams:

February 21, 2021 Premier League: Aston Villa 1 - 2 Leicester City

Aston Villa 1 - 2 Leicester City October 18, 2020 Premier League: Leicester City 0 - 1 Aston Villa

Leicester City 0 - 1 Aston Villa March 9, 2020 Premier League: Leicester City 4 - 0 Aston Villa

Leicester City 4 - 0 Aston Villa January 28, 2020 EFL Cup: Aston Villa 2 - 1 Leicester City

Aston Villa 2 - 1 Leicester City January 8, 2020 EFL Cup: Leicester City 1 - 1 Aston Villa

