Diogo Jota has been in sparkling form for Liverpool in 2021/22.

Prior to facing his former team Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old had nine goals and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Eight of those goals came in Premier League action and Jota certainly should have made it nine at Molineux Stadium.

After a rather dull first half in which neither team really had a clear goalscoring opportunity, Liverpool were presented with the easiest chance imaginable in the 60th minute of play.

A horrendous error by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa gave Jota a clear run at goal and all he had to do was beat the Wolves defenders stationed on the line from around six yards out.

But instead of stroking the ball into the corner, the in-form Liverpool man fired the ball straight at Conor Coady and the home team were then able to clear the danger.

Believe us when we say it's one of the worst misses in Premier League history...

Video: Jota's miss vs Wolves

How is that actually possible?!

We've seen some awful misses in Premier League action down the years, but there are few (if any) that are worse than that from Jota.

But thankfully for the Portugal international, Divock Origi was on hand to bail him out with a dramatic 95th-minute winner for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah crossed the ball into the box and the Belgian striker finished sharply on the turn to break Wolves fans' hearts.

Video: Origi's winner vs Liverpool

Absolute scenes! No one will have celebrated the goal more than Jota, with Liverpool now top of the Premier League table following Chelsea's 3-2 loss to West Ham United.

Manchester City can reclaim top spot if they beat Watford in the late kick-off, though...

