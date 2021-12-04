Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 Ashes series is finally upon us as England travel Down Under to take on the might of Australia on their home patch.

Australia has not been a happy hunting ground for England of late as they were trounced 4-0 in their last away series back in 2017/18.

The Australians are once again favourites to retain the urn but, with the turmoil of Tim Paine-gate lurking over their preparations, Joe Root and co. will be hoping to sneak in and get off to a good start.

The opening stage will, as is always the case, be the famous GABBA in Brisbane - a ground which hold some thoroughly forgettable memories for English cricket.

Looking back, the 2019 series provided some spectacular cricket, ultimately ending all square with Australia retaining the much-loved little prize.

One of the stars of that series, Ben Stokes, became available for selection right at the last for the upcoming battle, in what will prove to be a massive boost for England.

The talismanic all-rounder has a big match temperament unlike any other in the game and will be desperate to give the old enemy a hard time.

England will, however, have to do without the service of rapid quick Joffra Archer, who has been sidelined for the entirety of the series.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series:

The Ashes 2021 schedule

1st Test: Dec 8-12 一 The Gabba, Brisbane

2nd Test: Dec 16-20 一 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night Test)

3rd Test: Dec 26-30 一 MCG, Melbourne

4th Test: Jan 5-9 一 SCG, Sydney

5th Test: Jan 14-18 一 TBC

UK Start Times

1st Test: Dec 8-12 一 The Gabba, Brisbane 一 12am GMT

2nd Test: Dec 16-20 一 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 一 4am GMT

3rd Test: Dec 26-30 一 MCG, Melbourne 一 11.30pm GMT

4th Test: Jan 5-9 一 SCG, Sydney 一 11.30pm GMT

5th Test: Jan 14-18 一 TBC

How to watch The Ashes 2021 in the UK

The Ashes 2021/22 series will be broadcast in full by UK broadcaster BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

You can watch The Ashes with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The Ashes 2021 Squads

Australia Ashes squad 2021-22:

David Warner

Marcus Harris

Marnus Labuschagne

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Usman Khawaja

Cameron Green

Pat Cummins (captain)

Alex Carey (wicketkeeper)

Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood

Nathan Lyon

Jhye Richardson

Michael Neser

Mitchell Swepson

England Ashes squad 2021-22:

Joe Root (captain)

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Dom Bess

Stuart Broad

Rory Burns

Jos Buttler

Zak Crawley

Haseeb Hameed

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Dawid Malan

Craig Overton

Ollie Pope

Ollie Robinson

Ben Stokes

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

The Ashes 2021 odds

Australia are the current favourites to win the series outright at odds of 6/17 according to OddsChecker.

England are currently priced at 23/5 outsiders.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest cricket news right here at GiveMeSport.

