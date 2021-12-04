Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ladies and gentlemen, Divock Origi has done it again.

The man who has scored some of the most famous goals in Liverpool's recent history delivered the goods once again against Wolves on Saturday.

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's men, particularly after Diogo Jota's horrendous miss and a fabulous save from Jose Sa to deny Sadio Mane late on.

But Origi had other ideas after coming off the bench in the second half. In the 95th minute of play, the Belgian reacted brilliantly to Mohamed Salah's cross into the box and finished sharply on the turn.

The Liverpool bench understandably went crazy and it's a goal that could end up proving to be decisive in May.

Origi may not be the most prolific forward in the Merseyside club's history, but few players to have represented the Reds possess a better highlights package than him.

He really is an enigma, something Klopp is clearly aware of.

Why do we say that? Well, before bringing Origi on, the Liverpool manager simply told the Belgian: "Go out and be Divock."

Origi reveals Klopp's words of wisdom in post-match interview

Inspiring words to say the least!

Straight after the full-time whistle was blown by the referee, Klopp headed straight to Origi to no doubt lavish praise on Liverpool's match winner.

At this rate, it won't be long until a statue of Origi is erected outside Anfield...

When speaking to Liverpool's official website after the game, the former Lille man explained what else Klopp instructed him to do.

"I tried to stretch the defence and play my qualities," he replied when asked what the manager's message was. "Whenever I get the ball, be strong and then try to go on the one-on-ones and create danger.

"For me, today it played out well. I tried to utilise the space as much as possible and obviously being able to score and help the team is the most important thing."

Well played, Divock.

