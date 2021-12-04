Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen hit the wall at the final corner of his final qualifying lap at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix to pave the way for Lewis Hamilton to take pole position for Formula 1's debut in Jeddah.

The Dutchman had gone purple in the first two sectors of his final run and was looking good to seal top spot on the grid before locking his front left at the final turn, with him then punching the throttle too early and sliding into the wall, causing damage to his rear suspension on the right-hand side.

Indeed, the wait will now be on to see if Max needs a gearbox change because of the impact and, if so, a 5-place penalty for tomorrow's grid will be enforced, meaning he'll drop from third to eighth.

Verstappen's loss, though, is very much Hamilton's gain with the Briton seeing pole fall nicely into his hands, with teammate Valtteri Bottas set to start alongside him on the front row tomorrow.



In P4, Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari ahead of the other Red Bull car of Sergio Perez.

Pierre Gasly will start the race from 6th, Lando Norris will line up in 7th, Yuki Tsunoda is in 8th, Esteban Ocon starts 9th and Antonio Giovinazzi completes the top 10.

