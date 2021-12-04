Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erling Braut Haaland really is an absolute phenomenon.

The Borussia Dortmund striker only recently returned from a prolonged spell out with injury, but the Norwegian is playing like he was never absent for a single game.

Haaland scored on his return to the team last weekend away at Wolfsburg and he repeated the feat in 'Der Klassiker' against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

In the second half of proceedings, the 21-year-old striker levelled the scores at 2-2 with a sensational finish from his 'weaker' right foot.

The great Manuel Neuer didn't stand a chance...

Video: Haaland's stunner v Bayern

Part man, part machine. What a finish from the most exciting young player in the world.

Haaland has now scored 51 Bundesliga goals in 51 appearances, an outrageous record.

The Norwegian's equaliser was the perfect start to the second half for Dortmund after what was a hugely entertaining opening period at Signal Iduna Park.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Julian Brandt gave the hosts the lead early on, before goals from Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman saw Bayern go in at the interval with a 2-1 advantage.

Haaland's equaliser was certainly deserved, but Dortmund were still condemned to another defeat at the hands of Bayern in the end thanks to a late penalty from Lewandowski.

Mats Hummels was deemed to have handled the ball in the area and Bayern's main man stepped up and converted from 12 yards to hand the Bundesliga champions the advantage in this season's title race.

Lewandowski has now scored 40 goals in 31 league games in 2021, a jaw-droppingly good return from arguably the best footballer on the planet right now.

Even Haaland can't match those astonishing numbers...

Erling Haaland quiz: 20 questions about the Norwegian striker

1 of 20 Erling Haaland was born in which city? Manchester Leeds Oslo London

News Now - Sport News