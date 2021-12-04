Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Champion John Cena is looking in frankly ridiculous shape right now as the trailer for his new 'Peacemaker' series has dropped.

The trailer for Peacemarker dropped last night, which John Cena posted on his own Twitter page, and fans can't stop talking about how incredible the former WWE Superstar looks.

John Cena was always a fairly big guy during his time with WWE, but the 44-year-old has seemingly gotten a little bit smaller but a hell of a lot leaner now that he's in Hollywood.

The trailer, which you can see in the embedded tweet below, clearly shows just how lean Cena is right now.

John Cena returned to WWE this year for a match at SummerSlam in August with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Cena was heavily praised for his commitment to WWE this summer, appearing on several shows in July and August, even if only in non-televised segments.

Cena ended up losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, with Brock Lesnar returning after the match, and it remains unclear as to when we are going to see 'Big Match John' back in WWE.

As noted, the trailer was for Peacemaker, which stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and obviously John Cena, and is produced and created by James Gunn.

The series drops on HBO Max on January 13, with eight episodes set to be released in 2022, with all of the filming taking place between January and July of this year.

