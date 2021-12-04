Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He may be known as a former UFC fighter and legit bad a**, but Brock Lesnar showed a different side to himself on WWE SmackDown last night.

Sharing the ring with Sami Zayn in the opening segment of Friday Night SmackDown yesterday, Brock Lesnar wowed fans with a rather comedic performance upon his WWE return.

Lesnar convinced Sami Zayn to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the show, but the segment featured several brilliant one-liners from 'The Beast'.

It was a mix of Brock pretending to care about Sami, while also being incredibly threatening, that had fans so invested in the segment between the two last night.

Fans were worried about how Brock Lesnar would fare without Paul Heyman upon his return at SummerSlam in August, but the former WWE Champion has excelled on the mic.

Lesnar has had Heyman as his mouthpiece for his entire second-stint with WWE and has rarely cut promos, but Brock has shown that he can more than hold his own on the stick.

As noted, fans were incredibly impressed with Lesnar's performance last night, with one fan asking why we couldn't have always had this more comedic version of Brock Lesnar.

That wasn't all, as another Twitter user took to the social media platform to praise Lesnar for his performance last night, calling him "absolute gold".

Another pointed out that this new side of Brock Lesnar was welcomed viewing for fans.

You can watch Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

