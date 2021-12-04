Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports, Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo have ended their relationship and broken up.

Speculation started a few weeks ago that Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair had broken up after the pair unfollowed each other on social media.

This unfortunately appears to have been true, as BodySlam.net is reporting that Flair and Andrade have ended their relationship.

The report explains that it was Flair that ended the relationship, but no details about why she made that decision have been provided:

After speaking with multiple sources I can confirm that the two are no longer together. Sources indicated that the break-up did not appear to be mutual and that it was Charlotte who ended the relationship. I was not given any details as to why the relationship came to an end, only that the two are officially done as of a couple weeks ago.

As of right now, neither Charlotte Flair nor Andrade El Idolo have publicly confirmed the news, but stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential confirmation on that front.

Flair and Andrade have been dating since February 2019 and went public with their relationship around WrestleMania 35 in April of that year. The pair were engaged to be married in January 2020.

Charlotte Flair was on Friday Night SmackDown last night, appearing in a segment with Toni Storm, which is likely to lead to a SmackDown Women's Championship match pretty soon.

Andrade left WWE in March 2021 after requesting his release from the company. Since then, the 32-year-old has gone on to wrestle for the likes of AAA and AEW.

News Now - Sport News