Jose Mourinho watched his AS Roma side slump to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Saturday afternoon.

It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the 'Special One' in Italy this season, but suffering such a convincing loss at the Stadio Olimpico might just mark the nadir of a difficult few months.

Having already lost to Hellas Verona, Lazio, Juventus, AC Milan, Venezia and Bologna in the league across the 2021/22 campaign, Roma found themselves 3-0 turn at half-time against the champions.

AS Roma 0-3 Inter Milan

Strikes from Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries rounded off a bountiful 45 minutes that saw Hakan Calhanoglu get the party started in the 'Eternal City' by scoring directly from a corner.

Roma somewhat saved face in the second-half by keeping a clean sheet, but no sign of a comeback beyond a 'ghost goal' from Nicolò Zaniolo ultimately compounded Mourinho's misery.

And with Roma's recent record now reading as a drab three wins in nine Serie A games, we perhaps shouldn't be surprised that Mourinho was seething when it came to his post-match media duties.

Mourinho goes into meltdown

According to Football Italia, Mourinho refused to answer questions from the DAZN studio and pundits, instead opting to give a remarkably damning monologue to the cameras.

“I apologise to the studio, to the people at home who might be interested in their questions," the former Chelsea manager began. "Inter are stronger than us in normal conditions.

"In non-normal conditions, they are much stronger than us. Last season, they were 29 points ahead of Roma. Today, with injuries and suspended players, it was very, very difficult.

“Our attacking potential was practically nil. It was very important to score a goal, because we would only have two or three chances. We had three and didn’t score.

“When you play with a defence that has Ibanez and various others in positions that are not their usual ones, you still cannot concede the first and third goals. You just can’t.

“The referee did well, he didn’t influence the result at all, he just should’ve booked Cristante too. We are the most undisciplined side in Serie A, we’ve got more cards than anyone."

Worrying signs for Mourinho

Wowsers. It really is the umpteenth example in Mourinho's career of publicly slamming his players to the press with criticism of everything from the team's defence, attack and general discipline.

And according to Patrick Kendrick, Mourinho initially responded to a journalist's opening question by saying: "Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you."

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is the familiar sight of Mourinho starting to feel frustrated within a job and you have to wonder whether or not he'll be able to turn things around in the Italian capital.

On the back of drab spells with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, you can't help feeling that Mourinho's latest meltdown might indicate that his Roma tenure could suffer a similar fate.

