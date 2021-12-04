Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich will go down as one of the best games of the 2021/22 European season.

The latest edition of 'Der Klassiker' was entertaining from start to finish and as per usual, Robert Lewandowski struck the game's decisive blow.

Bayern's main man scored twice at Signal Iduna Park, including the winner from the penalty spot at the end of the second half.

Is the Pole the best player in the world? He might just be you know.

Lewandowski wasn't the only world-class striker to get on the scoresheet on Saturday, though. At the start of the second period of play, Dortmund's talisman Erling Braut Haaland found the back of the net in splendid style.

The Norwegian maestro left Manuel Neuer utterly helpless between the posts with a brilliant curling shot from his supposedly weaker right peg.

Video: Haaland's goal vs Bayern

What. A. Finish.

And shortly after equalising for Dortmund, Haaland was involved in a rather humorous clash with Lucas Hernandez.

The Leeds-born striker fouled the Bayern defender by the corner flag, something which enraged the France international.

Hernandez turned around and was clearly up for a row, but as soon as he saw it was Haaland who had upended him, he backed down completely and opted to shake hands instead.

Take a look at the incident here...

Video: Hernandez backs down from Haaland

It's okay, Lucas, we wouldn't fancy taking on Haaland either.

Bayern's victory over Dortmund means they're now four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

It's difficult to envisage a situation in which Julian Nagelsmann's team are not holding Germany's most prestigious footballing prize aloft come the end of the season.

They're also going to be in the mix to win the Champions League as well.

