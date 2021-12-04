Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather has offered to train Anthony Joshua for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

The retired pound-for-pound king insisted he has been trying to help Joshua with his training for years but it appears his advice has fallen on deaf ears.

Usyk, 34, totally dominated AJ, 32, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September to snap the former Olympian's two-fight win streak and two-year reign as unified heavyweight champion of the world.

And now Joshua has invoked his immediate rematch clause with Usyk, with the bout expected to take place by the 'end of March or early April', according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Mayweather, 44, was sat ringside last December to watch Joshua defend his belts by knocking out Kubrat Pulev, and the pair are considered close friends.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

During a media scrum in California, the 50-0 American fighter offered to team up with his old pal as he looks to reclaim his old belts, as he said: “I told him from the beginning, I told him to come and I could teach him some pointers.

“A lot of the time, this is just my take, the same coach you had as an amateur doesn’t always make you a great professional.

“Some guys are great at amateur coaching and some guys are great at professional coaching, and even my dad was the best at professional.

“At the amateurs, he was teaching me like a professional, so I’m going to always speak real whether people like it or not.

“I feel like Anthony Joshua, they’re going to different coaches and saying ‘this coach is going to work with him’.

“But I told him at the beginning when he was undefeated ‘you’ve got some things you need to tweak because if you don’t then you may come up short’.”

Mayweather has not stepped back in the ring for a professional bout since his knockout victory over UFC star Conor McGregor back in August of 2017.

However, he has featured in a number of exhibitions since, a first-round TKO victory over Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, followed by another exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul earlier this year.

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

The 44-year-old claimed he banked a staggering $100 million dollars from arguably one of the biggest events of the year before describing it as a "legalised bank robbery."

His offer to help Joshua comes after Paul vowed to 'knock him out' if they ever fight again in the future.

Speaking to TMZ, Paul said: "Let me ask you what you'd rather see - Jake Paul vs Floyd or me vs Floyd again?

"Because, let me tell you something, if I fight Floyd again, I promise I'll knock him out.

"I've got him figured out. I got it. At the end of the eighth round he was breathing heavy, I was coming alive.

"It's going to be a 10 or 12-round fight, if we run it back, and this time I finish him."

READ MORE: Fury, Ali, Pacquiao: Bob Arum names his Mt Rushmore of boxing and snubs Floyd Mayweather

News Now - Sport News