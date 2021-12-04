Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's been more than four years since Manchester United won a major piece of silverware - something that Red Devils fans would love to see change under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Despite occasional glimpses of promise, the three-year reign of previous boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not a fruitful one in terms of honours. In fact, the Old Trafford trophy cabinet has laid dormant since United won the Europa League in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

The 63-year-old Rangnick begins a six-month tenure as United chief with Sunday's visit to Crystal Palace - and while the Premier League is surely beyond them this season, the club could potentially lift the FA Cup or (optimistically) the Champions League before the German moves into a boardroom role next term.

It was in a director of football role that Rangnick began his association with RB Leipzig in 2012. Under his stewardship, Leipzig rose from Germany's regional leagues to the Bundesliga - and ultimately to the Champions League.

The club's ascension to the Bundesliga was confirmed on May 8, 2016, when Leipzig defeated Karlsruhe 2-0 with Rangnick as manager. It's a date that will live long in his memory, but not just because of his side's historic promotion.

With the celebrations in full flow, ex-Leipzig striker Davie Selke set about chasing Rangnick with a novelty-sized glass full of beer, clearly intent on pouring it over his boss.

Keen to avoid a thorough soaking, Rangnick began to sprint away from his player. Unfortunately, in trying to escape, the incoming United chief pulled his hamstring and was sent sprawling to the turf.

To add insult to injury, his squad still dosed him with the beer - unaware of his physical plight.

Rangnick was forced to miss the post-match press conference as a result of the freak injury. You can check it out below.

Video: Ralf Rangnick pulls hamstring while celebrating promotion with RB Leipzig

Interviewed after the match, a guilty-looking Selke attempted a play down his role in Rangnick's injury, jokingly claiming his boss "probably didn't warm up enough".

United will definitely need some good fortune to get themselves into a position where they can win a trophy under Rangnick. Should it happen, however, don't expect any over-the-top celebrations from the interim boss.

Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal - Reaction (Football Terrace)

