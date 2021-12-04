Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Yarde sent a message out to his light heavyweight rivals after blasting out Lyndon Arthur to exact revenge at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

Fighting for the first time since suffering a split-decision loss to the former Commonwealth champ, the 30-year-old roared to the crowd as he got back to winning ways.

With Frank Warren watching from ringside, Yarde certainly looked like he had a point to prove as he put himself right back into contention for a second world title shot with a brutal punch to end it all in the fourth.

Arthur struggled to deal with the unrelenting pressure from Yarde, who took control of proceedings right from the start.

As expected the challenger came out with his guns blazing, catching his opponent a couple of times in the first round with some eye-catching wild swings which got the crowd going.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Unlike their first fight, Yarde dictated the pace of the contest from the front foot, before nailing his fellow Brit in the fourth with a brutal combination of punches that dropped the former champ to his knees on the canvas.

At the end Yarde, 30, celebrated briefly with trainer Tunde Ajayi before going over to console his fallen opponent after backing up the pre-fight prediction he made in a fiery press conference in October.

Yarde said: "I told you, I knew what I had to do. l I knew what I had to do. My experience in this boxing game is minimal.

"I'd been through a lot that year. This fight I knew what I could do. I knew I needed to take my time and get the job done.

"When I let my hands go and I land, there's no light heavyweight in the world that's gonna [sic] withstand it."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News