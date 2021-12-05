Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AS Roma didn't have much to cheer about during their defeat to Inter Milan on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho found himself trailing 3-0 after just 45 minutes for the first time in his managerial career courtesy of goals from Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries.

The Romans managed to save face in the second-half by ensuring that the champions didn't run riot with fourth, fifth or sixth goals, but it still made for a terrible day at the office nonetheless.

AS Roma's struggles

Besides, defeat at the Stadio Olimpico extended Roma's worrying run of form to just three wins from their last nine Serie A games, trailing leaders AC Milan by no less than 13 points.

In fact, Roma's overall record in the league this season reads an alarming eight wins, one draw and seven losses with Mourinho losing his rag with reporters in Saturday's post-match press conference.

In other words, all is not well in the 'Eternal City' and Roma's luck during the Inter Milan defeat can perhaps best be summarised by an incident involving Nicolo Zaniolo during the closing exchanges.

Zaniolo's fake goal

The hosts never really threatened the realistic prospect of a comeback during the second-half, but there was a brief second where it looked as though Zaniolo had gotten Roma back in the game.

That's because Zaniolo reminded us all of Raheem Sterling at the 2014 World Cup by scoring what we like to call a 'fake goal'. In other words, something that looks like a goal, but simply isn't.

We've all been there before when a shot hits the side-netting in a certain way that makes it look as though it was a goal and that was exactly what happened with Zaniolo's shot against Inter.

Commentator and scoreboard fooled

In fact, the optical illusion was so convincing that broadcast footage has emerged showing both the scoreboard and commentator being fooled into thinking that Zaniolo had actually found the net.

Not only did the score show up as AS Roma 1-3 Inter Milan, but one particular broadcaster was so convinced that the hosts had scored that he unleashed an almighty sustained shout of 'gooooooal'.

It really does make for an amusing misunderstanding, so be to sure to check out the moment that Zaniolo had everybody fooled into thinking that he'd scored down below:

You don't even need to know the language to notice the moment that the penny drops.

A funny misunderstanding

Many fans will have worked out what happened either when Zaniolo showed absolutely no reaction at all or the other players cracked on like normal, but the poor commentator took a little longer.

However, what makes it all the more amusing is that his protracted declaration of a goal had to be reversed with replays eventually showing that Zaniolo had quite clearly missed the target.

We've all been there, Mr. Commentator, we've all been there...

