Liverpool left it incredibly late to secure victory away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

It looked set to be a frustrating day for Jurgen Klopp's usually free-scoring team, until Divock Origi came up with some more match-winning magic.

In the 95th-minute of play, the Belgian striker expertly fired the ball past Jose Sa from Mohamed Salah's cross to make it 1-0 and further enhance his status as a bonafide Liverpool legend.

The victory over Wolves means the Reds are now above Chelsea in the table and they trail Manchester City by just a single point following the champions' 3-1 win against Watford in Saturday's late kick-off.

It's going to be an enthralling title race, that's for sure.

Liverpool's 1-0 triumph over Wolves also saw the team record yet another clean sheet, the third in their four most recent Premier League outings.

Much of that is down to the sheer brilliance of Alisson Becker, who was at his imperious best once again at Molineux Stadium.

The Brazilian goalkeeper even casually caught a shot from a Wolves player that most others in his position would have struggled to even save.

Take a look at footage of the magical moment here and keep your eyes peeled for Joel Matip's hilarious reaction...

Well played, Alisson.

The former AS Roma goalkeeper now has the most clean sheets in Premier League action this season with eight, one more than both Edouard Mendy and Ederson.

That £67 million fee Liverpool paid for his services in 2018 is looking more like an absolute bargain with each passing week.

Alisson has now played 149 matches across all competitions for the Reds and in that time, he's kept 69 clean sheets and conceded just 121 goals.

That's a seriously impressive record and he's also got a goal and two assists to his name in Liverpool's colours.

The best in the world? Well, he's at the very least in the mix for that label.

