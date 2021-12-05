Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid moved eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table on Saturday evening thanks to a magnificent 2-0 victory away at Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost talisman Karim Benzema early on in the match to injury, but were still able to rally and secure a potentially priceless three points.

And guess who came up with the goods for Real Madrid once again? You got it, Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian winger has evolved into one of the world's finest players in 2021/22 and he netted Los Blancos' opener, taking him to 12 goals for the season in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Vinicius stylishly finished off a sublime team move from Real Madrid, forgotten man Luka Jovic providing the assist.

Video: Vinicius' goal vs Real Sociedad

A tidy finish from a footballer who's beginning to look like a Ballon d'Or winner in the making.

As well as contributing to goals for fun in 2021/22, Vinicius has been one of the most entertaining players to watch and Saturday night was no different in that regard.

The 21-year-old made Mikel Oyarzabal's head spin with a perfectly-executed skill move over by the touchline.

It wasn't the most garish maneuver in Vinicius' repertoire, but it was as effective as any and Sociedad's main man could do nothing but watch the Brazil international burst away from him.

Video: Vinicius' brilliant skill on Oyarzabal

He makes it look so, so easy.

Vinicius is giving us serious flashbacks of Neymar in his prime at Barcelona, a time when no defender was safe from on-pitch humiliation.

But what's so great to see is that the Real Madrid man has finally added end product to go with his eye-catching FIFA Street playing style.

On top of the 12 goals he's scored in 2021/22, Vinicius has assisted a further seven, meaning he's averaging close to a goal contribution per appearance this season.

We apologise for using a cliche here, but the sky really is the limit for the former Flamengo winger.

