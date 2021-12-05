Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Divock Origi really is the man for the big occasion.

The man who inspired Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2018/19 was at it again on Saturday afternoon at Molineux Stadium to earn the team a 1-0 victory.

It looked for all the world that Jurgen Klopp's side would not take advantage of Chelsea's defeat at the hands of West Ham United in the early kick-off.

The scores were level at 0-0 right up until the 95th-minute of play, with Diogo Jota guilty of a horrendous miss in the second half and Sadio Mane denied late on by a fantastic close-range save from Jose Sa.

But Origi was on hand to bail out his two teammates with a brilliantly-taken winner that sparked scenes of pandemonium on the Liverpool bench.

Virgil van Dijk's cross-field pass was perfect, Mohamed Salah's touch and cross weren't bad either and the finish from Origi on the turn was emphatic.

It's a moment Liverpool fans have no doubt watched on replay hundreds of times already and who can blame them for that, eh?

And just to make Origi's goal even better, fans on Twitter have set the memorable strike to the theme music from Titanic, as is customary these days.

Take a look at the footage here...

Video: Origi's goal v Wolves set to Titanic music

You just love to see it.

Origi probably possesses more moments worthy of the Titanic treatment than any other player in the world.

Klopp was understandably eager to praise the Belgian hero to the rafters after the Wolves match, the Liverpool manager even labelling him a "legend".

"Divock Origi, the legend, finished it off and it's a great story," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"He's an incredible striker. For different reasons, he has not played that often but I hope one day he finds a manager that plays him more than I do.

"He's one of the best finishers I've ever seen in my life. In this great team, with our [front] three, he doesn't play all the time but he is a very positive boy, loves the club, wants to contribute, and he did in an incredible way."

