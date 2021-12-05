Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Chapter 2 ending on December 4, teasers have been released ahead of Chapter 3 in the massively popular world of Fortnite.

The main one being Hollywood’s highest-paid film star Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, who has appeared in films including Jumanji, Fast and Furious and Central Intelligence, starring in one of the biggest games in the world.

Understandably, this has excited many Fortnite fans, and non-Fortnite fans for that matter, as they can’t wait to see the former WWE star appear in the game.

In one of the few released images of The Rock in Fortnite, a fan replied: "THEY ACTUALLY DID THE EYEBROW RAISE FOR THE ROCK, THAT'S INSANE!"

If that doesn’t show excitement, I don’t know what does.

Dwayne Johnson’s arrival is also bringing back old fans as one creator tweeted: "I suddenly want to play the game again!"

Chapter 3 is certainly getting off to an explosive start, but can Fortnite keep it up for the rest of the story and what is it going to be about?

Well, the big man himself has hinted at the objectives by tweeting: "We flipped the island. Now it’s time to take down the Imagined Order."

This rally cry will increase the eagerness in fans across the world to jump onto their PlayStation, Xbox or PC and help in the many battles Fortnite provides.

The former WWE star will play the role of ‘Foundation,’ which some people did guess from a video he tweeted a few weeks ago. In the video there was ‘The Foundations’ helmet next to him, which many fans spotted. However, now it’s been confirmed in the Chapter 2 finale video, it has still come as a thrilling surprise for a lot of people.

Apart from that, we don’t know much else about what to expect in Chapter 3 apart from new skins, map and battle pass.

There are some new updates and changes to gameplay, though. This includes being able to slide downhill, which will help players escape from the enemy quicker. It can also be used as a surprise attack method.

A brand new web-swinging ability is apparently going to be added as well. This could be available to everyone or could just be for special skins or achievements that need to be unlocked.

Also, when you chop down trees now, they can fall in any direction instead of just disappearing which makes getting resources that little bit more tricky!

Overall, the arrival of The Rock is going to be revolutionary for the game. It will take it to the next level by adding these big-name celebrities to the game and will also bring in more fans worldwide.

