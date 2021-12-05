Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The trailer for Chapter 3 of Fortnite has been released and it has got fans going crazy.

One of the main standout points from the new trailer is the involvement of Spider-Man. He can be seen several times swinging from webs, climbing buildings and outside the Daily Bugle.

This collaboration will shock Fortnite and Marvel fans as they look forward to seeing what the superhero can bring to the game.

But how do you get to play as Spider-Man?

Well, all you have to do is play the game enough to level up and unlock battle pass outfits. Simple enough, right?

Other characters you could unlock are Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of War, and also Foundation, who is played by none other than Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.

Fans also have new and exciting gameplay features to try out! One of the ones shown in the trailer is the sliding downhill animation. This can be used to explore the new map even faster and also to dodge enemy fire.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Trailer

Another way to escape from the opposition is to use the swinging ability. This is a much more dramatic way to get across the map whilst being very high up as you swing from the towering skyscrapers.

Suddenly, you have to look out for more than just other players, as there have also been some more dangers added to the game.

This includes the brand new weather conditions. This means you could be picked up and thrown around by a hurricane or even struck by lightning!

Fortunately, they are also adding medical camps that you can set up when you and your teammates need to gain some vital health. These can be placed anywhere across the new snow-covered map.

The Chapter 3 trailer for Fortnite has definitely got the gaming community eagerly awaiting the release of the next instalment.

