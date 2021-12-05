Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An Egyptian second tier manager, Adham El-Selhadar, tragically died earlier this week celebrating his side's last minute winner.

El-Selhadar was in the dugout for El-Magd SC's match against El Zarqa.

It looked as if both sides would share the spoils with the game goalless going into the stoppage time.

But El-Magd snatched victory in the dying moments thanks to Mohamed Saad's 92nd minute winner.

The goal sparked scenes of jubilation as the home side celebrated taking the lead so late in the game.

But there was soon concern for El-Selhadar, who suffered a heart attack celebrating the goal.

An ambulance made its way onto the pitch and the 53-year-old was rushed to hospital where he sadly passed away.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Tributes have been pouring in for El-Selhader, with Egypt's top clubs Al Ahly and Ismaily both releasing statements.

A statement on Al Ahly's website read: “Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of the club, and the members of the board of directors, mourn with great sadness and sorrow, Coach Adham El-Selhadar, the former Ismaily player, who passed away on Thursday, praying to the Almighty to cover the deceased with his vast mercy and enter him into his vast gardens."

While A statement from Ismaily read: “The Ismaily Board of Directors, headed by Engineer Yahya El-Komy, mourns the death of Adham El-Selhadar, a star and former coach of the team, who passed away as a result of a sudden heart attack, following his follow-up to the match of his team, “El-Majd” Alexandria, in the second division league competitions.

“Against this background, the Board of Directors declared 3 days of mourning for the soul of the late.”

R.I.P, Adham El-Selhadar. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

News Now - Sport News