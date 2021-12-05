Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has been out of action since he broke his leg back at UFC 264 earlier this year, culminating in him falling short in the trilogy against Dustin Poirier.

Since then, however, he has been recovering nicely and he's seriously packed on the muscle, resulting in a remarkable five-month body transformation.

The Irishman has boasted to now weighing 13st 5lb. That would make him an astonishing two-and-a-half stone heavier than he was before the lightweight fight against Poirier, where he weighed in at 11st 1lb.

In his last fight, ‘The Notorious’ came in with the idea of avenging his defeat to Poirier on Fight Island, with the scores tied at one win apiece. This was their third meeting, but it lasted just one round following the serious injury McGregor sustained.

As a result of the leg break, the fight ended abruptly and McGregor made his way to the hospital.

Despite the career-threatening injury, this has not stopped him from putting on massive weight in the gym during his recovery process, with the Irishman claiming to be ‘190lbs of granite’ at the moment.

When comparing images of McGregor before the Poirier fight and now, it's clear to see the muscle gain and the transformation.

Check it out below!

The left photo is McGregor before fighting Poirier, and the right image is him now. Just look at how much muscle he has put on, especially around the chest, shoulders and arms!

He has worked exclusively on his upper body because his fragile leg has not quite returned to full strength.

He has gotten so big that his head trainer John Kavanagh recently joked that he could make his comeback at middleweight.

It also appears that he is getting ever closer to making his comeback.

After the success of the surgery, McGregor is aiming for a return next year, with him being able to spar in five months’ time.

Making an appearance on The Jim Rome Podcast, UFC president Dana White has said: “He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again. It’s going to be a while before he can put some torque on that leg. April, for him to start training again in April is probably about right.”

There was even time for White to compare McGregor to Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rocky Balboa character.

“He obviously still has the desire to compete. You don’t ever hear Conor going, ‘You know what, man? I just don’t have the desire for this anymore.’ You know what I mean? Yes, he’s obviously very rich, and he’s training like Rocky in Rocky III. But he still has the desire to compete and the desire to fight, and we’ll see what happens.”

