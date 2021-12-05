Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lucsa Moura scored a rocket in the opening 10 minutes of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian found space roughly 25 yards out after some brilliant build-up play with Son Heung-min.

Lucas flicked the ball around a defender before playing a one-two with his South Korean teammate.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Lucas beat another player and then unleashed a thunderbolt that went past Norwich's Tim Krul in a flash.

That was just Lucas' third goal of the season and his first Premier League goal of the campaign.

What a way to open his account in England's top tier in 2021/22.

Divock Origi does it AGAIN! Late winner as Liverpool beat Wolves! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

1 of 20 What is Ronaldo's full name? Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Robson de Souza

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News