Fernando Alonso's reaction to Max Verstappen's ultimately doomed pole attempt at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Saturday has gone viral thanks to its utterly hilarious nature.

The Spaniard was taking part in an interview after his qualifying session had come to an end in Q2 but clearly had a keen interest in the battle for top spot as Verstappen gave it maximum attack around the Jeddah Street Circuit.

Putting his Red Bull firmly on the edge, the Dutchman was purple in the first two sectors and looked to have pole in the bag in Saudi, with Alonso totally gripped by what he was seeing.

However, pole is not what Verstappen got as he locked up in the final corner and ran wide into the wall on the exit, breaking his rear suspension in the process.

The gasps of shock around the paddock are audible in the video, as it was looking a stunning lap from Max up until that point, and Alonso's amusing watching brief of the whole thing unfolding has since been shared on Twitter by Formula 1 themselves.

Let's have a look at it now...

