Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An argument can be made that Mohamed Salah is the world's best footballer at this current time.

The Egyptian forward has been absolutely incredible since signing for Liverpool in 2017.

While he's been brilliant over the past five years, the 29-year-old may well be in the best form of his career in 2021/22.

Salah has scored 19 times in 20 games so far for Liverpool this season.

However, there are fears that he may not be a Liverpool player much longer.

That's because his current contract only has 18 months left to run.

Salah has made no secret that he wishes to stay at Liverpool but, despite extensive talks, a deal has not yet been agreed.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He has now given an honest interview about his Liverpool future.

"I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool," Salah told Egyptian broadcaster MBC Masr TV, per the Liverpool Echo.

"But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision."

Reports have suggested that Xavi is interested in taking Salah to Barcelona. Salah also responded to those links.

Divock Origi does it AGAIN! Late winner as Liverpool beat Wolves! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me.

"This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world."

So it seems that Salah wants to stay at Liverpool but he would be open to moving away should his demands not be met.

Liverpool simply cannot afford to let him go. He's virtually irreplaceable.

1 of 20 What is Mohamed Salah's nationality? Tunisian Algerian Moroccan Egyptian

News Now - Sport News