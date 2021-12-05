Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sam Kerr scored a stunning individual goal as Chelsea thrashed Arsenal to win the Women’s FA Cup for the third time.

The Blues produced a masterful display at Wembley and Kerr was at the heart of almost every Chelsea attack.

Having been on international duty before this game, Kerr only returned from Australia a matter of days ago, but the 28-year-old showed no signs of fatigue.

After Fran Kirby opened the scoring inside two minutes, Kerr missed a number of good chances to double Chelsea’s lead.

In the 57th minute, however, Kerr finally found the back of the net, latching onto a fine pass from Kirby to double the Blues lead.

While goalkeeper Manu Zinsberger could arguably have done more to stop the shot, there was no good fortune about Kerr’s second goal and Chelsea’s third.

The Australian was fed through on the right by Melanie Leupolz but didn’t appear to have much of an angle to shoot.

Yet, Kerr had other ideas. The forward saw Zinsberger off her line and executed a delightful chip.

Fans on social media understandably lauded the Australian’s exquisite finish. One wrote: “Mind-blowing, Sam Kerr is out of this world.”

Another echoed this sentiment and even suggested Kerr could play for the Chelsea men’s team: “Kerr should be promoted and play for our men’s team. she's oozing the Hazard vibe.”

Kerr’s world-class lob capped off a stunning individual performance and was a further reminder of why she is considered one of the best women’s players on the planet.

Earlier this week, the Chelsea forward finished third in the Women’s Ballon d’Or and given how she’s started this season, there is an ever-growing feeling she could win the award next year.

Though Kerr was the standout performer at Wembley, Chelsea’s overall team performance should not be undersold.

Against a side who had beaten them earlier this season in the league, Emma Hayes orchestrated a tactical masterclass to get revenge on Jonas Eidevall’s side and inflict Arsenal’s first domestic loss of the season.

From the very first minute, Hayes’ team were the better side and relentlessly pressed the Gunners, who struggled to keep hold of the ball.

Hayes’ decision to play captain Magdalena Eriksson at left-back for the majority of the game proved to be remarkably effective, as the Swede dealt with the in-form Beth Mead superbly all-match.

Arsenal may consider themselves unfortunate not to have won a penalty just before the interval. Mead found space down the left and surged into the penalty box, only to have the ball stolen off her by a sliding Erin Cuthbert.

The ball appeared to strike Cuthbert’s hand but the referee waved off the despairing claims of Mead and others.

In truth though, Arsenal were undeserving of a goal at that stage and this defeat is a sign that the Blues are still the best women’s team in England.

Hayes has now won ten domestic trophies with Chelsea and if this performance was anything to by, this won’t be the last.

