Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United ended in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

United welcomed Patrick Vieira's side to Old Trafford for their Premier League clash off the back of a 3-2 win over Arsenal in midweek.

Rangnick chose an unchanged XI from the United side that defeated the Gunners.

Despite a promising first-half performance where they had the majority of possession and 12 shots, United were unable to find the opener.

They finally managed to hit the back of the net with 13 minutes remaining and it came from the unlikeliest of sources.

Mason Greenwood laid the ball back for Fred and the Brazilian midfielder produced a magnificent effort with his weaker right-foot that found the top corner.

It was a stunning effort and you can watch it below...

What a hit from Fred. That was just his sixth goal since signing for United back in 2018.

It was also his second goal of the campaign, meaning he now has more league goals than both Lionel Messi and Harry Kane in 2021/22.

Who would have predicted that would be the case in December before the campaign started?!

There were no further goals as United held on for a slender 1-0 victory.

Both Diogo Dalot and Rangnick made fun of Fred's right foot after the game, per BBC Sport journalist Shamoon Hafez.

Dalot said: "I've not seen Fred hit the top corner with his right foot before! I'm so happy for him, he deserves that goal, he's a fantastic player for our team."

While Rangnick commented: "I had to ask my assistant coach if that was Fred's right foot. I thought he could only shoot with his left! I'm happy for him."

The Red Devils have moved above Arsenal and up into sixth, although the Gunners have a game-in-hand.

United are now just three points off the top four and a Champions League berth.

