Newcastle transfer news: £15.3m star compared to Ballack mentioned in fresh Magpies claim

Journalist Liam Kennedy believes Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley could give something to Newcastle United and level up the team at St James’ Park.



Following the PIF takeover, the new owners moved to appoint former AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new head coach after parting ways with Steve Bruce.



With Newcastle currently embroiled in a relegation battle, Howe is most likely going to want to bring in some of his own players during the January transfer window.

Would Ross Barkley be a good fit for Newcastle?

Ross Barkley, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £15.3m, would certainly provide competition amongst the Newcastle midfield ranks.



Despite struggling for minutes so far this season for Chelsea, there is no doubting Barkley's natural pedigree. The England international was once compared to Michael Ballack and Paul Gascoigne by former Everton manager Roberto Martinez.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the ex-Goodison gaffer said: “In Ross Barkley I see bits of Michael Ballack, bits of Gazza.”

While fixing a defence that had already conceded a staggering 29 times before the Norwich clash on Tuesday night will most likely be Howe's primary concern in January, Barkley would certainly offer the Magpies more offensive flair.

In 179 games for the Toffees, Barkley offered up 27 goals and also registered 28 assists - including 13 goal involvements during his last Premier League campaign at Goodison.



If Howe can unleash that level of output from Barkley once again, Newcastle will have another source of goals and assists for the second half of the campaign.

What has Liam Kennedy said about Ross Barkley?

With Newcastle needing to strengthen their squad to help them avoid the drop this season, Kennedy named Ross Barkley as the type of player who could come into the football club and help level up Howe's squad.



Kennedy told GIVEMESPORT: “Ross Barkley and these types who’ve had good careers but still have a little bit left and could give something, can be brought in - that would level up this team to a point. I wouldn’t expect them maybe to spend for the next five years on a constant rise.”

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

The Telegraph reported in October that Newcastle have a planned budget of £50m for the January window.



Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is a prime target according to The Daily Mail, while the Northern Echo claim Newcastle have been told they can sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard for £10m.

