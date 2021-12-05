West Ham latest news: Fresh £40m transfer claim emerges ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown cannot see West Ham going out and spending £40m on a new striker.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, meaning manager David Moyes will have the opportunity to add to his squad as he looks to keep the Hammers competitive on all fronts this season.

What was West Ham's last transfer window like?

West Ham did not a sign a centre-forward in the previous transfer window, so it would make sense if that was a position they strengthened in January.

Despite Michail Antonio being the only recognised No.9 in the squad, the east London club opted against reinforcing up front and instead prioritised other areas.

Central defender Kurt Zouma was brought in from Chelsea after West Ham struck a £29.8m deal with their London rivals, while the Premier League outfit also paid CSKA Moscow an initial £26.8m fee for attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and defensive midfielder Alex Kral also arrived at the London Stadium on loan, so it was quite a busy window overall for West Ham.

What has Paul Brown said about West Ham's transfer plans?

While the Hammers were active in the summer transfer window, they failed to bolster their forward options so do look a bit light there.

Even so, Brown is not expecting them to do anything too amazing in January when it comes to that area of the pitch.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Star journalist said: "I can't see West Ham going out spending 40 million on a striker."

Do West Ham need another striker?

All things considered, the Hammers probably do not need to go and fork out £40m on a forward.

In Antonio, they have a very adequate first-choice No.9. Last season, the 31-year-old scored 10 goals in 26 league games before netting five times in his first five fixtures this campaign.

He could, however, do with some cover. Again, the Jamaica international is the only natural option Moyes has.

In both the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, Jarrod Bowen has played up top, but the Englishman is a winger by trade.

It is certainly something for Moyes and the club to think about, especially with the team playing in so many competitions.

Not only are West Ham battling for a Champions League spot in the Premier League, but they are also competing in Europe and remain in the League Cup after knocking out current holders Manchester City in the last round.

