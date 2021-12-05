Celtic transfer news: Fresh update emerges on Hoops pursuit of £10m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke has said that Celtic "definitely" won't sign Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in January, but next summer is a possibility.

The USA international is on a season-long loan deal from the north London giants and has made a big impact during his spell at Celtic Park.

What's the latest news with Carter-Vickers?

Having shipped 29 goals in the Scottish Premiership last term, their most since 2015-2016, Celtic needed to tighten up defensively if they wanted to challenge Rangers for major honours once more.

Joe Hart has been a huge reason for their improvements, but the arrival of Carter-Vickers has also helped out at the back.

Since making the switch, the 23-year-old, who's never made a Premier League appearance for Spurs, has played every minute in the league and helped Celtic stay in touch with Rangers and reach the Scottish League Cup final.

Such is Carter-Vickers' form, he recently said that he would be 'open' to a permanent move to Celtic, although the Daily Record believe that the Glasgow giants would have to pay Tottenham around £10m for his services, if they want to activate an option to buy him.

However, whilst O'Rourke hasn't ruled out the possibility of Celtic signing him permanently in the future, he doesn't think a January move will happen.

What did O'Rourke say about Carter-Vickers?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It definitely won't happen in January. I think in the summer, depending on where Celtic are and whether they've won the title and get automatic qualification to the Champions League, there might be a possibility of doing that one."

Have Celtic ever spent £10m on a player?

Celtic Park has been home to some top players over the years, but the Scottish outfit have never spent an eight-figure fee on a single player.

Quite a few players have come close to that mark, with John Hartson costing £8.1m, whilst Chris Sutton and Odsonne Edouard were signed for £8.55m and £9.27m respectively.

Therefore, were Celtic to sign Carter-Vickers for that amount, he'd not only be the first ever £10m player to move to Celtic Park, but he would also become the club's record signing.

