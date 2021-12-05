Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea’s Millie Bright picked up a bizarre injury as she lifted the Women’s FA Cup trophy at Wembley this evening.

Chelsea Women won their third FA Cup title by thrashing Arsenal 3-0 in front of ​​40,942 fans. Fran Kirby opened the scoring in the third minute, before Sam Kerr doubled the lead in the 57th minute.

The Australian striker then extended Chelsea’s lead with a sublime lob over Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger just 15 minutes before the final whistle.

It was a comprehensive victory for the Blues over the team that sits one point above them in the Women’s Super League.

The delighted Chelsea players celebrated widely at the final whistle, and prepared excitedly for the trophy presentation.

Captain Magda Eriksson was the last player to collect her medal, and brought the FA Cup trophy over to her waiting teammates.

Vice-captain Bright took one of the handles to lift the trophy with Eriksson, but managed to split her eyebrow open in the process. The lid fell off the trophy and hit her in the face, with the defender clutching her head in pain.

Bright was later shown receiving medical attention as the rest of her teammates continued to celebrate.

The clip of the incident has now been shared widely on social media, with one Twitter user joking: "The lid was her toughest competitor tonight."

With two goals, Kerr was the standout player for Chelsea at Wembley, but the Blues delivered an excellent team performance overall.

Manager Emma Hayes orchestrated a tactical masterclass to get revenge on Jonas Eidevall’s side, following Arsenal’s 3-2 victory against the Blues on the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal struggled to keep hold of the ball against a relentless Chelsea side, and Hayes’s decision to play captain Magdalena Eriksson at left-back for the majority of the game proved to be remarkably effective.

The Swede dealt with the in-form Beth Mead brilliantly, while Erin Cuthbert was successful at keeping Katie McCabe quiet on the other side of the pitch.

Today’s FA Cup Final was the conclusion of last year’s tournament, which had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Chelsea secured a season treble, adding the FA Cup to their Continental Cup and Women’s Super League titles.

"I thought we got it spot-on," Hayes told BBC One. "We predicted what they were going to do – and they did what we thought they were going to do.

"We’ve painted Wembley blue, it’s certainly a Chelsea day today and our performance was absolutely superb.

"To think we are treble winners, it is an amazing achievement – you can’t ask any more from the players and I am extremely proud of them, the staff and the club.

"We have built this team over a long period of time and I think today we showed why we are champions."

News Now - Sport News