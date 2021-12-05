Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pedri won the Kopa Trophy on Monday evening.

The award was presented at the Ballon d'Or ceremony and given to the best player in world football in 2021 below the age of 21.

Pedri came out on top, with Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala taking the other two podium places.

PSG's Nuno Mendes and Man United's Mason Greenwood rounded out the top five.

The winner is selected primarily by former Ballon d'Or winners. That means Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane and more football legends had their say.

But how exactly did the voting go down?

An image has emerged online which shows the three players every former Ballon d'Or winner voted by.

It's been shared by journalist Zach Lowry and you can view it below...

Ronaldo showed his loyalty to his teammates for club and country.

He voted for Man Utd teammate Greenwood first and countryman Mendes second. His final vote was given to Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna.

Messi followed a similar pattern, voting for former Barcelona teammate Pedri first and PSG teammate Mendes second. Bellingham also made his top three.

Elsewhere, Saka was voted third by Brazilian legends Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, while Ruud Gullit thought he should have won the award.

As well as Ronaldo, Modric also voted for Greenwood to win the trophy, while Zidane placed him second.

Two former Ballon d'Or winners thought that Bellingham deserved to win it all: Matthias Sammer and Jean-Pierre Papin.

Of the 25 people that voted, 15 voted for Pedri to win.

