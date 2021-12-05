Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Colombian side Union Magdalena won promotion to the top division over the weekend - but it’s subject to huge controversy.

Magdalena trailed Llaneros 1-0 in the 95th minute and needed a win to be promoted to the first division.

An equaliser from Ethan Gonzalez in the fifth minute of injury-time gave them hope. Then, one minute later, Jonathan Segura scored a winner.

But Segura’s goal has gone viral. Not because it was so dramatic. No, It’s gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

That’s because it’s incredibly suspicious.

The Llaneros appear to back away and simply allow their opponents to score.

The goalkeeper makes a half-hearted effort to stop it but he certainly didn’t have any help from his defenders.

VIDEO: Union Magdalena's winner to earn them promotion

We wouldn’t like to throw around a phrase like ‘match-fixing' but c’mon. That is just ridiculous and the worst attempt at pretending to defend.

Colombian stars Juan Cuadrado and Matheus Uribe have even spoken out about the controversy.

Juventus’ Cuadrado took to Twitter to describe the goal as a 'lack of respect'.

Meanwhile, Porto’s Uribe replied calling it 'an embarrassment for Colombian football'.

The Colombian football players’ have called for an investigation which saw Magdalena promoted instead of Fortaleza, who lost 2-1 to Bogota.

"Given the cloak of doubt that the result of the match between @ClubLlanerosFC and @UnionMagdalena has generated, we ask the disciplinary commission of the @Dimayor to carry out a rigorous investigation as soon as possible," the professional footballers' association ACOLFUTPRO said in a tweet.

The manager of Fortaleza - the club who missed out on promotion - broke down in tears in his post-match press conference.

"I am not ashamed to cry, because I feel robbed," he said. "We can lose, but not this way."

We certainly haven’t heard the end of this sorry story.

