Aston Villa had a goal chalked off in controversial circumstances against Leicester on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard's side thought they had gone 2-1 ahead when Jacob Ramsey thought he'd taken advantage of Kasper Schmeichel's fumble.

However, after looking at the VAR monitor, referee Michael Oliver ruled it out for a foul on Leicester's goalkeeper.

Replays showed that the Dane was extremely lucky to get the decision as he only had one outstretched hand on the ball.

VIDEO: Aston Villa's goal vs Leicester disallowed

Rules do state that a goalkeeper is deemed to be in posession of the ball if he has one hand on it. But surely Schmeichel can't say he really was in control of it.

Leicester had earlier taken the lead through a lovely finish by Harvey Barnes.

However, Villa were soon level.

Just minutes later, it appeared Emi Buendia had headed Villa level but replays showed Esri Konsa got the slightest touch on the ball and the goal was awarded to him. However, it had to be awarded by VAR after the assistant referee had originally flagged Konsa offside.

Then, on the brink of half time came the controversy.

Schmeichel parried Matty Cash's effort and Ramsey was on hand to smash the ball home.

However, VAR saved the blushes of the goalkeeper and controversially chalked the goal off.

